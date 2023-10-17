Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Chuyến đi bộ ngoài không gian bị trì hoãn khi cuộc điều tra rò rỉ chất làm mát tiếp tục

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 17, 2023
A spacewalk scheduled on the International Space Station has been postponed due to an ongoing coolant leak investigation. The spacewalk, which was originally targeted for October 19, will now take place later this year. Engineers require additional time to complete the analysis of the coolant leak, which occurred on October 9. While the coolant is not hazardous for the crew, precautions are being taken to prevent any potential equipment degradation caused by small traces of the substance entering internal systems.

The rescheduling of the spacewalk does not impact space station operations as the planned tasks for the spacewalk are not time-sensitive. Meanwhile, two other spacewalks are scheduled for later this year. On October 30, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will perform U.S. Spacewalk 89. Their tasks include the removal of a faulty electronics box and the replacement of a Trundle Bearing Assembly. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts.

In another spacewalk, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will conduct U.S. Spacewalk 90. The tasks for this spacewalk include collecting samples to analyze the presence of microorganisms on the exterior of the space station and performing maintenance work, including the replacement of a high-definition camera.

In addition to the U.S. spacewalks, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are scheduled to embark on a spacewalk on October 25. Their tasks will involve installing a synthetic radar communications system and deploying a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology.

The ongoing investigations and spacewalks demonstrate the regular maintenance and repair activities that are essential for the safe and efficient operation of the International Space Station.

Nguồn:
- NASA

