Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh tâm lý của NASA: Khám phá một tiểu hành tinh có giá trị

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
Sứ mệnh tâm lý của NASA: Khám phá một tiểu hành tinh có giá trị

NASA is preparing for an extraordinary mission that is set to launch on October 12th. The mission revolves around the Psyche Spacecraft, which will journey to an asteroid using solar electric propulsion. This innovative propulsion system utilizes the power of the sun to generate charged particles, propelling the spacecraft forward.

What makes this mission truly remarkable is the target itself – an asteroid worth more than an extraordinary 10,000 quadrillion US dollars. To put this into perspective, it surpasses the total value of all the gold on Earth. The mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket.

The primary objective of the Psyche mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the asteroid. This study could provide valuable insights into the early formation of our planet and the nature of planetary cores. By mapping the asteroid’s surface and investigating its properties, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of its composition and origins.

In addition to its scientific significance, this mission could have profound implications for the global economy. The immense value associated with this celestial body presents an opportunity for potential resource exploitation in the future.

The Psyche mission is led by Arizona State University and forms part of NASA’s Discovery Program. NASA has carefully prepared for the launch, ensuring that everything is in perfect order. If successful, this groundbreaking mission could revolutionize our understanding of asteroids and their potential economic value.

Nguồn:

NASA

Arizona State University

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học tìm thấy lượng nước và carbon dồi dào trong mẫu tiểu hành tinh, hỗ trợ lý thuyết về nguồn gốc sự sống

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments