Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA trở lại Trái đất với các mẫu tiểu hành tinh Bennu

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 20, 2023
Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA trở lại Trái đất với các mẫu tiểu hành tinh Bennu

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to return to Earth on September 24, 2023, after a seven-year journey in space. The mission, officially known as Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, was launched in 2016 with the goal of studying the asteroid Bennu, which has a potential impact date of September 24, 2182.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew past Earth in 2017 and touched down on Bennu in 2020, successfully collecting rocky material from the sample site named Nightingale. The collected sample was stored in the Sample Return Capsule for the return journey to Earth. On May 10, 2021, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back home.

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that was discovered in 1999. It is classified as a B-type asteroid, which means it has a dark surface and is spectrally blue. The asteroid is considered to be an ancient relic of the solar system and is believed to have experienced little geological change since its formation. It is estimated to have a low density, suggesting it is a loose collection of rocks.

According to experts, Bennu has a 1 in 2,700 chance of striking Earth on September 24, 2182. This potential cataclysmic event is one of the reasons why NASA chose Bennu as the target for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

The spacecraft will reach Earth through a high-speed entry into the atmosphere, followed by the deployment of parachutes to slow it down. Once the sample is delivered, the spacecraft will embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX and head towards an encounter with asteroid Apophis in 2029.

Nguồn:

- Máy điện đàm

- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vẻ đẹp ấn tượng và tiềm năng khoa học của miệng núi lửa Shackleton trên Mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Phi hành gia Frank Rubio hối tiếc kéo dài thời gian thực hiện nhiệm vụ

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vẻ đẹp ấn tượng và tiềm năng khoa học của miệng núi lửa Shackleton trên Mặt trăng

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

ISRO tiếp tục nỗ lực thiết lập liên lạc với Lander và Rover của Chandrayaan-3

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phi hành gia Frank Rubio hối tiếc kéo dài thời gian thực hiện nhiệm vụ

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tạo ra các loài tổng hợp không có hóa sinh và tuân thủ các nguyên tắc tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments