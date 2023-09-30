Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Kính viễn vọng Hubble của NASA chụp được hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp của Thiên hà dạng thấu kính NGC 3156

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
Kính viễn vọng Hubble của NASA chụp được hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp của Thiên hà dạng thấu kính NGC 3156

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of NGC 3156, a lenticular galaxy located 73 million light-years away. Discovered by astronomer William Herschel in 1784, NGC 3156 is situated in the minor equatorial constellation Sextans.

Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 3156, have a central bulge of stars surrounded by a large disc, similar to spiral galaxies. However, unlike spirals, lenticulars lack prominent spiral arms. Additionally, like elliptical galaxies, lenticular galaxies primarily consist of older stars with minimal ongoing star formation and no significant hydrogen emission.

The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the unique features of NGC 3156, including two striking threads of dark reddish-brown dust crossing the galaxy’s disk. This distinctive appearance gives lenticular galaxies their name, as they resemble lenses when viewed from the side or edge-on.

Astronomers have extensively studied NGC 3156, exploring various aspects of its composition and behavior. They have examined its globular clusters, which are roughly spherical groups of stars bound together by gravity. Additionally, scientists have investigated the interaction between stars and the supermassive black hole at the core of the galaxy.

Utilizing data collected from the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers compared stars near NGC 3156’s core with those in galaxies of similar size and black hole mass. The results showed that NGC 3156 has a higher percentage of stars being devoured by its supermassive black hole compared to its counterparts.

The captivating image of NGC 3156 offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of lenticular galaxies, furthering our understanding of these unique celestial objects. Through ongoing research and exploration, scientists hope to unveil more secrets of the universe’s vast cosmic wonders.

Nguồn:
– NASA: www.nasa.gov
– ESA: www.esa.int

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sự sắp xếp của các tinh vân hành tinh được liên kết với các ngôi sao đôi gần nhau

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sự sắp xếp của các tinh vân hành tinh được liên kết với các ngôi sao đôi gần nhau

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments