ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Phi hành gia NASA và các phi hành gia Nga trở lại Trái đất sau sứ mệnh không gian kéo dài một năm

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

