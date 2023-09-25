Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh sao Kim VERITAS của NASA chuẩn bị phóng bằng cách nghiên cứu các khu vực núi lửa ở Iceland

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 25, 2023
Sứ mệnh sao Kim VERITAS của NASA chuẩn bị phóng bằng cách nghiên cứu các khu vực núi lửa ở Iceland

NASA’s VERITAS mission to explore Venus may be on hold, but the science team is using this time to perfect technologies and techniques on Earth. One recent field campaign took them to the volcanic region of Askja in Iceland. This area resembles the harsh environment of Venus and serves as an analog for studying the different types of eruptions that occur on the planet’s surface.

The team collected samples of rocks and surfaces near the active volcano, which will be analyzed in a lab. By studying volcanic areas on Earth, researchers can gain insights into Venus’ geological features and better prepare for the VERITAS mission in the future.

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for studying Venus as it is a volcanic country sitting atop a hot plume. The similarities between Iceland’s geological features and Venus make it an ideal location for conducting scientific research and developing technologies that will be used in future missions to the planet.

During the campaign, the team also visited Fagradalsfjall in southwestern Iceland to collect additional samples for analysis. Meanwhile, an aircraft captured radar images of the area from above. These efforts aim to refine the algorithms onboard VERITAS, enabling better identification of surface changes on Venus.

The VERITAS mission was expected to provide fundamental information about Venus and its surface, but delays have put these discoveries on hold. NASA is working on another Venus mission called DAVINCI, scheduled to launch in 2029.

This exploration of volcanic areas in Iceland is a crucial step towards understanding Venus and advancing our knowledge of other planets in our solar system.

Nguồn:
– NASA’s VERITAS Venus Mission Continues Preparations on Earth (NASA)
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Bước đột phá trong nghiên cứu các loài đã tuyệt chủng: Giải trình tự RNA hàng thế kỷ từ mẫu hổ Tasmania

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2023 SF6: Cuộc gặp gỡ gần gũi với Trái đất

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Trung tâm đột phá tại Đại học Colorado Boulder nhằm mục đích cải thiện dự báo thời tiết không gian

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Bước đột phá trong nghiên cứu các loài đã tuyệt chủng: Giải trình tự RNA hàng thế kỷ từ mẫu hổ Tasmania

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2023 SF6: Cuộc gặp gỡ gần gũi với Trái đất

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Trung tâm đột phá tại Đại học Colorado Boulder nhằm mục đích cải thiện dự báo thời tiết không gian

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà thần kinh học xung đột về lý thuyết thông tin tích hợp

Tháng Chín 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments