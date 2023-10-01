Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA chọn SpaceX để phóng các vệ tinh nhỏ nhằm nghiên cứu thời tiết không gian

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
NASA chọn SpaceX để phóng các vệ tinh nhỏ nhằm nghiên cứu thời tiết không gian

NASA has chosen SpaceX to launch the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) as part of a rideshare mission in 2025. The TRACERS smallsats will investigate space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit. The launch date has not yet been determined, but it is expected to take place no earlier than April 2025.

The two TRACERS spacecraft are being built by Millennium Space Systems. Once deployed in sun-synchronous orbit, they will repeatedly pass through the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where the magnetic field lines bend down towards the north and south poles. The mission will focus on studying the interactions known as magnetic reconnection between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere.

NASA originally selected the TRACERS mission in 2019 as a heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) mission. It was initially planned to be launched as a secondary payload with another SMEX mission, PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere). However, NASA recently decided to launch PUNCH on the same Falcon 9 rocket as the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission in 2025.

The specific value of the task order awarded to SpaceX for the TRACERS mission was not disclosed by NASA due to competition sensitivity. However, NASA allocated $3.593 million to SpaceX’s Venture Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) contract in relation to this task order.

Overall, the TRACERS mission will contribute to a better understanding of space weather and the complex interactions between the Earth and the Sun. It is another significant step forward in NASA’s efforts to explore and study our surrounding space environment.

nguồn:
– NASA [No specific URL]

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments