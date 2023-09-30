Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA và SpaceX ấn định ngày ra mắt tháng XNUMX cho sứ mệnh Psyche

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
NASA và SpaceX ấn định ngày ra mắt tháng XNUMX cho sứ mệnh Psyche

NASA and SpaceX have announced that the Psyche mission is set to launch on October 12 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will be carried into space aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. The main objective of the mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the unique metal-rich asteroid known as Psyche, which is located between Mars and Jupiter.

After lift-off, the Psyche spacecraft will embark on a six-year journey using solar electric propulsion to reach the asteroid in 2029. Once it arrives at its destination, the spacecraft will spend 26 months studying and analyzing the Psyche asteroid. The mission tasks include capturing images, mapping the asteroid’s surface, collecting data to assess its chemical composition, and conducting research to understand the formation process of planets.

The origins of the Psyche asteroid remain a mystery to scientists, making this mission crucial in uncovering its secrets. Scientists speculate that the asteroid could be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal or belong to a category of celestial objects that have never been observed before. The mission aims to provide insights into how rocky planets like Earth formed, what constitutes Earth’s core, and how the cores of other rocky planets came into existence.

Additionally, the Psyche spacecraft will carry the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration, a groundbreaking venture in testing high-bandwidth optical communications in space. This system will be used for sending and receiving data as well as conducting gravity science to determine the asteroid’s rotation, wobble, mass, and gravity field.

The giant asteroid Psyche is believed to be a potato-shaped rock primarily composed of metal. With dimensions of approximately 144 miles in length and 140 miles in width, its true appearance will be revealed only when the Psyche mission provides a close-up view.

Nguồn:

- NASA
– SpaceX

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vi sinh vật học của Hidradenitis Suppurativa và mối liên hệ của nó với hệ vi sinh vật trên da: Những hiểu biết sâu sắc từ Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments