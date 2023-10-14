Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA và SpaceX khởi động sứ mệnh đầy tham vọng để thử nghiệm hệ thống liên lạc không gian sâu

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 14, 2023
NASA và SpaceX khởi động sứ mệnh đầy tham vọng để thử nghiệm hệ thống liên lạc không gian sâu

NASA and Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have teamed up with SpaceX on a mission to target a metal-rich asteroid and demonstrate a new laser-based transmission system for deep space communication. The mission, called the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project, launched on board SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The DSOC project aims to take optical communications beyond lunar distances to deep space. By using lasers and detectors, the system promises to deliver higher rates of data delivery compared to traditional radio and microwave links. This advancement in communication technology will allow for more information to be transmitted back to Earth from space, similar to the shift from cable internet to fiber optics.

One of the main challenges with optical communications is the need for precise pointing of the system. Unlike conventional radio antennas, the DSOC system requires pinpoint accuracy to target Earth with highly sensitive detectors that count individual particles of light called photons. Additionally, weather conditions, such as dense clouds, can affect signal quality, requiring data signals to be encoded to counteract signal fading.

Despite these challenges, optical communications offer several advantages, including a direct line of sight, specific wavelengths and directions, and the ability to transmit covert and sensitive communications. The DSOC technology demonstrated in this mission will be used in future missions, such as the Artemis program, which aims to return to the moon’s orbit and surface.

This mission represents an important step in improving communication capabilities for deep space exploration and demonstrates the potential of optical communications for future interplanetary missions.

Nguồn: Giải mã

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Chuyến bay siêu thanh X-59 đầu tiên của NASA bị trì hoãn sang năm sau

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments