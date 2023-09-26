Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA mô phỏng sóng hấp dẫn của thiên hà của chúng ta

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
NASA mô phỏng sóng hấp dẫn của thiên hà của chúng ta

NASA researchers have made significant progress in simulating the gravitational waves in our galaxy. Using ground-based observatories, they have detected numerous events involving the merging of stellar-mass black holes, neutron stars, or both. These signals, which last less than a minute, have high frequencies and can occur anywhere in the sky. The sources of these signals are located beyond our galaxy.

Cecilia Chirenti, a researcher at the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, explained that binary systems in the Milky Way are also expected to contain compact objects such as white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes in close orbits. However, due to the need to detect their gravitational waves, a space observatory is necessary.

Gravitational waves are disturbances in the fabric of space-time that are caused by the acceleration of massive objects. They were first predicted by Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity. These waves allow scientists to observe the violent and energetic events happening in our universe, such as the collision of black holes or the explosion of supernovae.

NASA’s simulation work aims to better understand the dynamics and behavior of these gravitational waves within our galaxy. By studying the characteristics of these waves, researchers hope to gain insight into the nature of the systems that produce them and the objects involved in the mergers.

The results of this research have the potential to enhance our understanding of the universe and its fundamental processes. With further advancements in technology and the development of space observatories dedicated to detecting gravitational waves, scientists can continue to explore the mysteries of the cosmos.

Nguồn:
- NASA
- Đại học Maryland, College Park

Định nghĩa:
– Gravitational waves: Disturbances in the fabric of space-time caused by the acceleration of massive objects.
– Binary systems: Systems consisting of two astronomical objects orbiting around their common center of mass.
– Neutron star: A highly dense celestial object formed by the gravitational collapse of a massive star during a supernova.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments