Tàu Perseverance Rover của NASA sản xuất thành công oxy trên sao Hỏa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
NASA’s Perseverance rover has accomplished its mission of creating oxygen on Mars using an experiment called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). This successful demonstration could pave the way for future astronauts to have a sustainable source of breathable air and even produce rocket fuel for a return trip to Earth.

One of the challenges faced by astronauts on Mars is the lack of breathable air. Unlike Earth, which has approximately 21 percent oxygen in its atmosphere, Mars has less than one percent oxygen and is mostly composed of carbon dioxide. MOXIE, a microwave-sized instrument on board the Perseverance rover, utilizes an electrolyzer device to extract oxygen from the Martian atmosphere by splitting carbon dioxide particles. This results in the production of pure oxygen and waste products like carbon monoxide.

Since the rover landed in the Jezero Crater on Mars in 2021, MOXIE has been intermittently running experiments, with the final run completed last month. It was able to produce oxygen at a rate of approximately 12 grams per hour, accumulating a total of 122 grams overall. This amount, equivalent to what a small dog breathes in 10 hours, exceeded the scientists’ initial expectations and had a purity of at least 98 percent.

The oxygen generated by MOXIE not only offers the potential for breathable air but could also be a vital ingredient in the production of rocket fuel. Without this fuel, astronauts would be stranded on Mars or reliant on supply missions from Earth. NASA estimates that future astronauts will require around 25 to 30 tons of oxygen to create the necessary fuel for a return journey.

NASA’s success with MOXIE demonstrates the feasibility of extracting oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere and highlights the importance of developing technologies that utilize resources on other planets. Establishing a long-term lunar presence, building a lunar economy, and eventually launching a human exploration campaign to Mars all hinge on the development and testing of such technologies.

This achievement by the Perseverance rover marks a significant milestone in humanity’s quest for space exploration and colonization. With the potential for producing oxygen and rocket fuel on Mars, the dream of a permanent human presence in the solar system is closer to becoming a reality.

Nguồn:
– Tàu thăm dò sao Hỏa kiên trì của NASA (@NASAPersevere)
– NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

