Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

OSIRIS-REx của NASA mở khóa bí mật về tiểu hành tinh Bennu: Kho tàng kiến ​​thức và tiềm năng cho sự sống ngoài Trái đất

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
OSIRIS-REx của NASA mở khóa bí mật về tiểu hành tinh Bennu: Kho tàng kiến ​​thức và tiềm năng cho sự sống ngoài Trái đất

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered a collection of asteroid Bennu’s regolith, creating a buzz around the world. This achievement marks a significant milestone in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s origins and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

The mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to study the rocks and debris of Bennu, seeking answers to the enigmas hidden within. With the arrival of these invaluable samples, scientists have already made intriguing discoveries. The dark, carbon-rich rocks suggest the presence of vital ingredients for life, along with subtle indications of water.

Interestingly, the water found within the samples is not in its liquid form but trapped within mineral structures. Scientists, like Jason P. Dworkin, the project scientist for OSIRIS-REx, are avidly exploring the presence of minute water pockets within mineral grains. Similar discoveries have been made in certain meteorites, providing potential insights into the origins of life.

Utilizing a range of analytical tools such as scanning electron microscopes, infrared imaging, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, scientists are embarking on a preliminary journey to decode the composition of the regolith. While the team has yet to access the interior of the sample canister, they have already studied “bonus” material found on the collection apparatus, canister lid, and base. This examination has revealed concrete evidence of water and high levels of carbon within these particles.

The samples are proving to be a goldmine of data, with further studies promising to uncover profound insights. The OSIRIS-REx team has formulated twelve significant hypotheses regarding these samples, focusing on the quest for organic compounds essential for life and understanding the ancient history of our solar system.

Portions of the regolith will be sent to institutions worldwide for meticulous analysis, while substantial reserves are earmarked for future research endeavors. Jason P. Dworkin has expressed his hopes that these samples will inspire future generations of scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries beyond our current imagination.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, the global scientific community eagerly awaits the revelations that will emerge from these extraordinary samples. This mission highlights the insatiable thirst for knowledge within humanity and brings hope for profound discoveries regarding our cosmic origins.

Nguồn:
– Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx của NASA
– Jason P. Dworkin, project scientist for OSIRIS-REx

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sự xâm nhập ngoạn mục của các vật thể vào khí quyển Trái đất

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Hơn 40% thềm băng ở Nam Cực bị thu hẹp kể từ năm 1997, một nửa không có dấu hiệu phục hồi

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá hiệu ứng giả trọng lực trong tinh thể quang tử

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sự xâm nhập ngoạn mục của các vật thể vào khí quyển Trái đất

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hơn 40% thềm băng ở Nam Cực bị thu hẹp kể từ năm 1997, một nửa không có dấu hiệu phục hồi

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá hiệu ứng giả trọng lực trong tinh thể quang tử

Tháng Mười 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Ý thức có phải là kết quả của Entropy trong não?

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments