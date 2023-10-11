Cuộc sống thành thị

NASA tiết lộ mẫu tiểu hành tinh từ sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx

Gabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
NASA has announced the successful delivery of asteroid dirt and gravel to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx mission. The $1.2 billion mission, launched in September 2016, aimed to collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. After reaching its target in December 2018, OSIRIS-REx obtained a sample by swooping down and grabbing the material from Bennu’s surface in October 2020. The spacecraft then began its journey back to Earth, culminating in the touchdown of the probe’s return capsule in Utah on September 24.

The valuable cargo is now at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be processed, curated, and stored. Scientists from around the world will study the material for years to come, hoping to uncover insights about the early days of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. Some researchers believe that asteroids like Bennu may have seeded our planet with organic molecules, essential for the development of life.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has already yielded some early results, which will be shared during a webcast. Researchers will also provide a closer look at the sample, including its quantity. While the mission team estimated that OSIRIS-REx collected about 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of Bennu material, the final amount will be revealed during the webcast. The spacecraft itself will continue its extended mission called OSIRIS-APEX, as it journeys toward another asteroid, Apophis, scheduled to be reached in 2029.

The successful sample return mission is a significant milestone for NASA and represents a major leap forward in our understanding of asteroids and their potential role in the origins of life.

Định nghĩa:
– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s asteroid sample-return mission
– Bennu: Near-Earth asteroid, target of the OSIRIS-REx mission
– Apophis: Famous asteroid that OSIRIS-REx will study in an extended mission

Nguồn:
- NASA

By Gabriel Botha

