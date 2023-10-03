Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA lên kế hoạch thực hiện sứ mệnh phát hiện tín hiệu vô tuyến yếu từ phía xa của mặt trăng

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 3, 2023
NASA lên kế hoạch thực hiện sứ mệnh phát hiện tín hiệu vô tuyến yếu từ phía xa của mặt trăng

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

Nguồn:
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu Hàn Quốc phản đối đề xuất cắt giảm ngân sách nghiên cứu của Chính phủ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments