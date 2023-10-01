Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA công bố những bức ảnh chưa từng thấy về Mặt Trăng của Sao Thổ

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
NASA công bố những bức ảnh chưa từng thấy về Mặt Trăng của Sao Thổ

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

Nguồn:
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vi sinh vật học của Hidradenitis Suppurativa và mối liên hệ của nó với hệ vi sinh vật trên da: Những hiểu biết sâu sắc từ Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments