Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò của NASA bắt đầu hành trình đến tâm linh tiểu hành tinh thế giới kim loại bí ẩn

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 13, 2023
Tàu thăm dò của NASA bắt đầu hành trình đến tâm linh tiểu hành tinh thế giới kim loại bí ẩn

A NASA spacecraft named Psyche has been launched into space from Cape Canaveral in Florida to visit an asteroid called 16 Psyche. This metal world is believed to be composed of up to 60% iron and nickel, possibly the remnant core of a planet-like object. Psyche will embark on a six-year, 3.5 billion km journey to its destination, located in the region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

The mission aims to provide new insights into the composition and structure of asteroids. Of the known million and a half asteroids in the Solar System, only nine share similar properties to Psyche, making it a rare and significant object of study. The spacecraft will orbit Psyche at various distances to map its shape, internal structure, and composition upon arrival in August 2029.

Scientists anticipate the discoveries to be made during this mission. The impacts of small, high-speed micrometeoroids on metal objects in space are expected to create a spiky appearance, which might be observed on Psyche’s surface. Additional components, potentially yellowish-green, sulphur-rich rocks, have also been detected. Astronomy instruments will be employed to gather data and establish the true nature of Psyche, including deciphering its magnetic field.

Psyche’s unique composition has sparked interest in potential mining opportunities in space. The possible worth of the asteroid’s resources is estimated to be in trillions of dollars. However, experts suggest that the development of such an industry is still far in the future and would primarily benefit space travel missions by using mined materials for fuel and deep space exploration.

The Psyche mission will also test and evaluate two technologies for future space exploration purposes. The spacecraft will employ electric propulsion, utilizing solar power to accelerate a stream of xenon gas for thrust. Additionally, laser beams will be used to increase the rate of data transmission.

NASA has pledged to make all imagery of Psyche available to the public within half an hour of its return to Earth.

Nguồn:

  • Reuters
  • BBC

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá phương pháp tạo đường trên mặt trăng bằng cách sử dụng đất mặt trăng tan chảy

Tháng Mười 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Hoãn chuyến đi bộ ngoài không gian trên Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế do rò rỉ chất làm mát

Tháng Mười 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Risks of Nanoplastics and Metals Contamination in Freshwater Ecosystems Identified by International Study

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá phương pháp tạo đường trên mặt trăng bằng cách sử dụng đất mặt trăng tan chảy

Tháng Mười 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hoãn chuyến đi bộ ngoài không gian trên Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế do rò rỉ chất làm mát

Tháng Mười 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Risks of Nanoplastics and Metals Contamination in Freshwater Ecosystems Identified by International Study

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023: Revolutionizing Optics and Nanotechnology with Quantum Dots

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments