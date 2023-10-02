Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sự kiên trì của Mars Rover đã chụp được hình ảnh của Quỷ bụi trên Hành tinh Đỏ

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 2, 2023
Sự kiên trì của Mars Rover đã chụp được hình ảnh của Quỷ bụi trên Hành tinh Đỏ

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover has captured a series of images showing a dust devil twister on the surface of Mars. The twister was observed moving along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater, approximately 2.5 miles away from the rover. The images, taken on August 30, 2023, depict the lower portion of the dust devil in motion.

Dust devils on Mars are smaller and less powerful than tornadoes on Earth, but they play a significant role in redistributing dust on the planet. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve current weather models.

The images captured by Perseverance reveal that the dust devil was approximately 2.5 miles away on the “Thorofare Ridge” and moving from east to west at a speed of about 12 mph. Its estimated width is nearly 200 feet, and although only the bottom 387 feet of the twister was captured, scientists believe it to be over a mile high.

According to Mark Lemmon, a planetary scientist at the Space Science Institute and a member of the Perseverance science team, the shadow cast by the dust devil provides an indication of its height. If configured as a vertical column, the shadow suggests a height of about 1.2 miles.

Dust devils on Earth typically form when rising warm air interacts with descending columns of cooler air. However, Martian dust devils can grow much larger than their Earth counterparts. Scientists are still working to determine the factors that contribute to the occurrence of dust devils in specific locations on Mars.

Perseverance has been exploring the Jezero Crater since its landing over two years ago. Its mission is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The images captured by the rover are a testament to the continuous discoveries being made on the red planet.

nguồn: NASA

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments