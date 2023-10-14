Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Một tàu thăm dò của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới Psyche

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 14, 2023
Một tàu thăm dò của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới Psyche

NASA has launched a spacecraft called Psyche on a mission to explore an object 2.2 billion miles away. Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid that could provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This asteroid is believed to be the remnants of a small planet or a novel celestial body that is yet unknown to scientists.

The spacecraft, traveling on a reusable SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, aims to uncover new information about the evolution of our solar system and how different celestial bodies interact with each other. It will be the first time that a world with a metal surface is visited by humans or robots.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton stated that their goal is to investigate the core of a planet, which is metaphorically referred to as exploring “inner space” while traveling through outer space. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is thought to be part of the iron-nickel core of a planetesimal, a building block of rocky planets.

Over the course of two years, the spacecraft will study Psyche using advanced instruments to examine its magnetic field, chemical and mineral composition, and topography. This mission will test out next-generation communications using lasers and utilize a propulsion system that harnesses energy from solar panels to create electric and magnetic fields.

The Psyche spacecraft is expected to arrive at its destination in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, in July 2029. This mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of celestial bodies and their role in shaping the solar system.

Nguồn:
– NASA journeys to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche (2023, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2023

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Chuyến bay siêu thanh X-59 đầu tiên của NASA bị trì hoãn sang năm sau

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments