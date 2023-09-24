Cuộc sống thành thị

Tàu vũ trụ của NASA với mẫu tiểu hành tinh hạ cánh thành công xuống sa mạc Utah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully landed in the Utah desert. The gumdrop-shaped capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City on the United States military’s vast Utah Test and Training Range. The samples will be flown to a new lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be analyzed by scientists.

The capsule holds at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona, expressed excitement about the opening of the container in Houston, as it will reveal the true amount of the sample collected. This mission marks the second time that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, with Japan being the only other country to successfully bring back samples from asteroid missions.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is a relic of the early solar system and offers valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. Scientists believe that it may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life. Samples returned from another near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu, by the Japanese mission Hayabusa2 three years ago, contained organic compounds that further supported the hypothesis that these celestial objects seeded the early Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in 2020. The spacecraft then embarked on a 1.9-billion-kilometer cruise back to Earth, enduring temperatures of up to 2,800 degrees Celsius during re-entry. The successful landing in Utah is a significant achievement for NASA, and the samples will provide valuable data for scientists studying the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Nguồn: The Guardian

