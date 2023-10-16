Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

NASA’s recent launch of its mission to Psyche, an asteroid located in the Main Asteroid Belt, has piqued the curiosity of scientists. Psyche, first discovered in 1852, is believed to be composed mainly of iron, nickel, and silicates. It may even be the exposed core of an ancient planetesimal.

With the help of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory’s Gamma Ray and Neutron Spectrometer, the spacecraft aims to detect the chemical elements present on Psyche’s surface with high precision. Scientists hope to uncover whether Psyche was once a planetary core with an active dynamo, which generates a magnetic field.

Upon the spacecraft’s arrival in August 2029, it will orbit Psyche at a distance of about 700 km for two years. During this time, its instruments will map the surface and search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field.

According to Thomas Prettyman, a co-investigator at the Planetary Science Institute, core formation requires heat and melting, with dense metal phases separating from silicates and sinking towards the center of the body. Psyche’s internal heat source is likely the decay of short-lived radioisotopes produced by nearby supernovae. As these isotopes decayed, Psyche cooled and formed a core, mantle, and crust. The outer layers of silicate might have been stripped away by impacts, potentially revealing the core even while it was partially molten.

To study the elemental composition on Psyche’s surface, the Gamma Ray and Neutron Spectrometer analyzes energy emissions from cosmic rays and high-energy particles. The emitted neutrons and gamma rays can indicate the presence of specific elements. Germanium, a dense element, is used in the spectrometer to detect the gamma rays that stop within it. This stopping energy creates an electrical signal that can be measured with precision electronics.

The detection of high iron and nickel abundances could suggest a core-like origin for Psyche. The presence of sulfur would imply interesting volcanism. Additionally, by studying Psyche’s magnetic field, scientists can gain insight into its history. If heat-driven circulation of conductive liquid metal occurred within the core, a strong magnetic field could have been generated. The spacecraft’s magnetometer will search for evidence of this dynamo.

The collection of primary science data will commence in 2030 when the spacecraft reaches a low-altitude orbit around Psyche. By then, scientists hope to have a comprehensive understanding of Psyche’s composition. The mission has generated excitement among scientists, as this metal-rich asteroid holds many unknowns. The surface of Psyche, with its potential impact craters and metal lava flows, is expected to be a captivating sight.

Overall, the study of Psyche has the potential to offer valuable insights into the early history of our solar system and the processes that led to the formation of celestial bodies.

Nguồn:

– NASA’s Mission to Psyche: Unveiling a Metal World: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-s-mission-to-psyche-unveiling-a-m

– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s Website: https://www.jhuapl.edu/

– Planetary Science Institute: https://www.psi.edu/

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Kỹ thuật siêu thấu kính giúp tăng cường kính hiển vi vượt quá giới hạn truyền thống

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Giới thiệu về Cookie và tầm quan trọng của chúng đối với chức năng của trang web

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò Juno của NASA tiến gần hơn đến Mặt trăng Io của Sao Mộc, chụp được những hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Kỹ thuật siêu thấu kính giúp tăng cường kính hiển vi vượt quá giới hạn truyền thống

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Giới thiệu về Cookie và tầm quan trọng của chúng đối với chức năng của trang web

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò Juno của NASA tiến gần hơn đến Mặt trăng Io của Sao Mộc, chụp được những hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiềm năng của vỏ quả ca cao làm chất chống cháy

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments