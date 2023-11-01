Hai phi hành gia NASA hoàn thành chuyến đi bộ ngoài không gian lịch sử bên ngoài Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế

In a historic moment for space exploration, two NASA astronauts successfully completed their first spacewalk together outside the International Space Station (ISS). Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara made history as the fourth pair of women to conduct an all-female extravehicular activity (EVA) in space.

During the spacewalk, Moghbeli and O’Hara replaced a bearing to ensure the proper rotation of the solar arrays on the ISS. They also performed other maintenance activities to keep the space station in optimal condition. However, due to time constraints, they were unable to finish the planned task of removing an electronics box from a communications antenna.

Moghbeli and O’Hara began their spacewalk by switching their spacesuits to battery power, officially commencing the EVA. They then divided their tasks, with Moghbeli focusing on removing a handling fixture to make way for the installation of an additional ISS roll-out solar array. She also documented the site where the new array would be added. On the other hand, O’Hara worked on replacing one of the trundle bearing assemblies on a solar alpha rotary joint on the port side of the space station’s backbone truss.

Despite encountering some difficulties in loosening the bolts holding the degraded trundle bearing in place, O’Hara and Moghbeli successfully completed the replacement. Moghbeli then straightened out an ethernet cable, while O’Hara lubricated the race ring before installing the spare trundle bearing.

After completing their primary tasks, the astronauts moved on to prepare an electronics box, called the Radio Frequency Group (RFG), for removal during a future spacewalk. Towards the end of the spacewalk, O’Hara reported a minor issue with her communications carrier but confirmed that it did not affect her vision.

With their tasks complete, Moghbeli and O’Hara returned to the airlock of the ISS. The spacewalk lasted a total of 6 hours and 42 minutes, marking a successful achievement for both astronauts. Moghbeli expressed her excitement about the special moment of completing her first spacewalk with O’Hara, whom she greatly admires, while O’Hara echoed the sentiment.

This historic spacewalk marks another significant milestone in the ongoing exploration and maintenance of the ISS. It is a testament to the dedication and skill of the astronauts involved and demonstrates the continued advancements in space exploration.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

1. What is an extravehicular activity (EVA)?

Extravehicular activity (EVA) refers to any activity conducted by astronauts outside a spacecraft while in space. It typically involves spacewalks performed to carry out various tasks, such as maintenance, repairs, and experiments.

2. How many all-female spacewalks have occurred?

There have been four all-female spacewalks in history. The first pair of women to conduct an all-female spacewalk were NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir in October 2019 and January 2020, followed by Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara in this recent spacewalk.

3. What is the purpose of the International Space Station (ISS)?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a multinational space station in low Earth orbit. Its primary purpose is to serve as a laboratory for scientific research and experimentation in microgravity. It also serves as a platform for international cooperation and technological advancements in space exploration.