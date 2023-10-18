Cuộc sống thành thị

Nhật thực được chụp từ Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế

A recent solar eclipse provided a stunning spectacle for skywatchers on Earth as well as those aboard the International Space Station (ISS). On October 14, a narrow stretch of land from the Oregon coast to Central and South America experienced an annular solar eclipse, where the moon partially blocked the sun to create a glowing “ring of fire” effect. However, many others witnessed a partial eclipse, including the crew members on the ISS.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, who arrived on the ISS in August as part of SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission, captured an incredible photograph of the eclipse from space. The image was shared by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. The tweet described how the crew watched the event unfold from their vantage point 260 miles above the Earth.

Annular solar eclipses occur when the moon’s slightly elliptical orbit causes it to align perfectly between the sun and Earth. However, because of the moon’s position in relation to Earth, it cannot entirely cover the sun from the perspective of observers on the ground. This results in a ring of sunlight, known as the “ring of fire,” encircling the darkened center of the sun.

Those in North America can look forward to another solar eclipse in less than six months. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This highly anticipated event will allow skywatchers to witness the awe-inspiring phenomenon of the moon completely blocking the sun’s disk. For more information on the 2024 eclipse, refer to our comprehensive eclipse guide.

Định nghĩa:
– Solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon passes between the sun and Earth, causing the moon to cast a shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon is at its farthest point from Earth and does not fully cover the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect.
– Vantage point: A position or perspective from which something is observed or considered.
– Elliptical orbit: The elliptical shape of an object’s path around another object due to gravitational forces.

Source: The source article does not provide any URLs.

