Phi hành gia NASA Frank Rubio trở lại Trái đất sau chuyến bay vũ trụ phá kỷ lục

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 28, 2023
Phi hành gia NASA Frank Rubio trở lại Trái đất sau chuyến bay vũ trụ phá kỷ lục

In a historic space odyssey, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, has successfully returned to Earth after an unexpectedly prolonged stay in space. Rubio’s extended mission marked a significant milestone as he broke the previous record for the longest US spaceflight.

Originally scheduled for a 180-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues encountered a series of unexpected challenges that extended their stay beyond its intended duration. These challenges arose when their initial Soyuz capsule was struck by space debris, resulting in a breach in the radiator and jeopardizing the spacecraft’s cooling system.

Engineers made the difficult decision to send the damaged capsule back to Earth empty to prevent potential overheating of the electronics. The team then had to wait for a replacement Soyuz capsule to be launched before they could safely return. This replacement capsule, carrying Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin, was launched in February.

Rubio’s extended stay in space not only helped NASA set a new US space endurance record but also captured international attention. His 371-day mission stands as a remarkable achievement in the history of American space exploration, surpassing the previous record of 355 days held by Mark Vande Hei. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight with a mission lasting 437 days achieved in the mid-1990s.

Upon their safe return to Earth, Rubio and his fellow astronauts were met with applause and appreciation from the international space community. Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen, the newly appointed commander of the ISS, expressed heartfelt sentiments, recognizing their dedication and the importance of reuniting with their families.

Nguồn:
– Nguồn bài viết: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

