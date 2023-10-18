Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Vụ nổ bí ẩn khiến cư dân Melbourne giật mình

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 18, 2023
Vụ nổ bí ẩn khiến cư dân Melbourne giật mình

Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

Nguồn:
- Bình Minh
– Social media reports

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Tin tức không gian mới nhất: Nhận thông báo bằng cách đăng ký

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Hoạt động núi lửa trên bán đảo Kamchatka của Nga

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Các hành tinh có kích thước bằng Trái đất có phổ biến hơn xung quanh các sao lùn đỏ không? Có thể không

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Tin tức không gian mới nhất: Nhận thông báo bằng cách đăng ký

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hoạt động núi lửa trên bán đảo Kamchatka của Nga

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các hành tinh có kích thước bằng Trái đất có phổ biến hơn xung quanh các sao lùn đỏ không? Có thể không

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sự suy giảm băng ở biển Nam Cực làm tăng mối lo ngại cho toàn cầu và New Zealand

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments