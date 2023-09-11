Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nguồn năng lượng siêu cao bí ẩn được các nhà thiên văn học điều tra

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Nguồn năng lượng siêu cao bí ẩn được các nhà thiên văn học điều tra

A team of astronomers from the University of Maryland and the Michigan Technological University has undertaken a study to investigate a mysterious ultra-high energy gamma-ray source known as LHAASO J2108+5157. These gamma-ray sources with photon energies above 0.1 PeV are classified as ultra-high energy (UHE) gamma-ray sources. The true nature of these sources is not well understood, so astronomers are constantly searching for new objects of this type to learn more about them.

The team led by Sajan Kumar of the University of Maryland focused their study on LHAASO J2108+5157, which is a point-like source associated with a molecular cloud located about 10,700 light years away. Previous observations had not identified any X-ray counterparts to this source, making it difficult to determine the origin of its gamma-ray emissions. Kumar’s team used the Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) and the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) to observe LHAASO J2108+5157 and gather more information about its UHE gamma-ray emissions.

The observations did not find any significant emission near the position of LHAASO J2108+5157. Spectral analysis of the region around the source indicated that the emission is consistent with previous studies and likely has a leptonic origin. However, the discovery of a new molecular cloud in the vicinity of LHAASO J2108+5157 provides additional insight into the origin of the observed gamma-ray emission. The astronomers concluded that it is more likely that the gamma rays are produced through the hadronic channel, with the molecular cloud as the main target for the cosmic ray particles accelerated by unidentified PeVatrons.

Further observations and analysis are necessary to fully understand the nature of LHAASO J2108+5157. The researchers suggest that future observations by the Cherenkov Telescope Array (CTA) and analysis in the X-ray band are needed to provide more insights into this mysterious ultra-high energy source.

Source: Sajan Kumar et al, VERITAS and HAWC observations of unidentified source LHAASO J2108+5157, arXiv (2023).

Thông tin thêm:
– Sajan Kumar et al, VERITAS and HAWC observations of unidentified source LHAASO J2108+5157, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.00089
– Thông tin tạp chí: arXiv

Trích dẫn:
– Mysterious ultra-high energy source investigated by astronomers (2023, September 11). Retrieved September 11, 2023, from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-mysterious-ultra-high-energy-source-astronomers.html

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn lọt vào danh sách rút gọn cho Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments