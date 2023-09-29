Cuộc sống thành thị

NASA tạm dừng kiểm tra các mẫu tiểu hành tinh Bennu do bụi đen không giải thích được

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 29, 2023
NASA’s examination of the samples collected from asteroid Bennu during its OSIRIS-REx mission has been temporarily halted following the discovery of unexplained black dust in the sample container. The samples were initially collected in 2020 and landed in the Utah desert last week.

Upon opening the container, scientists found unknown substances on the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) located above the avionics deck. NASA announced that the black dust will undergo preliminary analysis to determine if it originated from the asteroid.

The residue observed on the avionics deck, which was detected after the collection process, has been resolved, allowing for the secure transfer of the sample. However, confirmation by scientists is still pending.

The information gathered from the OSIRIS-REx mission is expected to enhance our understanding of potentially hazardous asteroids and contribute to future asteroid deflection strategies. To ensure thorough examination and preservation, the asteroid samples will be managed at a newly established curation facility overseen by NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science division.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in 2016 on a $1 billion mission, reached Bennu in 2018 and collected samples in 2020 using a vacuum-equipped arm. The spacecraft traveled four billion miles before returning to Earth. Safely preventing contamination, the sample entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 27,650 mph and was slowed down to 11 mph using a parachute.

NASA conducted a meticulous recovery mission in Utah, involving helicopters and a temporary clean room, to retrieve the sample container. This extraterrestrial sample, the largest since the lunar missions, provides valuable insights into Earth’s formation and the origins of life.

Bennu, with a size comparable to the Empire State Building, is considered the most hazardous object in the Solar System due to its potential collision course with Earth. It is expected to come dangerously close to our planet in September 2182. The data and observations from OSIRIS-REx will be essential in future asteroid deflection efforts.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Earth.com (EarthSnap App)

