Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tin rằng đường cao tốc trên mặt trăng có thể tăng cường vận chuyển

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 14, 2023
Các nhà nghiên cứu tin rằng đường cao tốc trên mặt trăng có thể tăng cường vận chuyển

A recent study published in the journal Nature has suggested the possibility of creating highways on the Moon, which could potentially revolutionize transportation on the lunar surface. The study highlights the need for improved infrastructure to support future lunar missions and describes a method for constructing roads and landing pads on the Moon.

The low lunar gravity poses a challenge as the movement of lunar rovers stirs up suspended dust particles, which can have detrimental effects on exploration vehicles. To combat this issue, the study proposes the use of concentrated light as a paving technique for lunar roads.

In the experiment, the researchers utilized a high-power CO2 laser to simulate concentrated sunlight and a lunar regolith analog to replicate the lunar soil. Lunar regolith refers to the rocks and dust that comprise the Moon’s surface layer. By testing different strengths, the team determined the laser intensity that closely resembled sunlight on the Moon.

A significant finding from the study is that it is indeed feasible to manufacture large interlocking tiles directly on the lunar surface. These tiles, when combined, form a road or pavement that would facilitate the movement of lunar rovers. The implementation of such tiles measuring around 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) could significantly reduce the amount of harmful dust that affects equipment.

While the study demonstrates the viability of creating these interlocking tiles, the researchers acknowledge the need to enhance the material’s durability for long-term lunar use. The next phase of research will focus on perfecting the composition of the tiles to ensure their longevity in the challenging lunar environment.

Nguồn:
– Study: Nature
– Lunar Regolith: Science Alert

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học khám phá bí ẩn của siêu vật liệu cơ học

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc mở rộng Nguyên tắc bảo vệ hành tinh

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những bí ẩn của Psyche, một tiểu hành tinh giàu kim loại

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Chuyến bay siêu thanh X-59 đầu tiên của NASA bị trì hoãn sang năm sau

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments