Mô hình hóa công nghệ kết dính làm sáng tỏ nhận thức thời tiền sử

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 25, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from Delft University of Technology has utilized computational modeling to gain insights into the prehistoric production processes of birch bark tar and its implications for understanding the cognitive abilities of Neanderthals and early modern humans. The findings of the study were published in Scientific Reports.

Birch bark tar is considered one of the oldest transformative technologies, and analyzing the methods used to create this material provides valuable insights into the behaviors and technical cognition of Neanderthals. The researchers utilized Petri net models, a formal modeling language, to study the production methods of birch bark tar. They also applied metrics from existing literature to measure complexity.

The results of the study suggest that Neanderthals likely used a complex production process to create tar, indicating the need for cognitive traits associated with modern thinking and behavior. The researchers found that Neanderthals had to deal with a significant amount of information and possess an understanding of how to transmit this information effectively.

Furthermore, the study explored how scaling up the technological process of tar production impacted its complexity. The researchers discovered that scaling up significantly increased the complexity of the production process, suggesting that Neanderthals may have utilized different methods or worked collaboratively as a group.

Understanding the production processes of ancient materials like birch bark tar is crucial for archaeological research and the development of new materials. By investigating how these materials were created in the past, researchers can gain insights into the conditions necessary to create new materials with the resources available today.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of computational modeling in uncovering the cognitive abilities and behaviors of early humans. By examining the production processes of ancient materials, researchers can shed new light on the technological innovations of our ancestors.

Nguồn:
– Paul R. B. Kozowyk et al, Scaling Palaeolithic tar production processes exponentially increases behavioural complexity, Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-41963-z
– Sebastian Fajardo et al, Measuring ancient technological complexity and its cognitive implications using Petri nets, Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42078-1
– Provided by Delft University of Technology

