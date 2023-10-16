Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Mirion Technologies góp phần vào sứ mệnh tâm linh của NASA

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Mirion Technologies góp phần vào sứ mệnh tâm linh của NASA

Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of radiation safety solutions, has announced its contribution to NASA’s Psyche mission. The mission, led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, aims to explore the asteroid Psyche, believed to be primarily composed of metallic iron and nickel.

Mirion has provided a specialized high-purity germanium (HPGe) gamma-ray detection component that will play a pivotal role in unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid. The gamma-ray detector is equipped with advanced sensing capabilities, enabling precise measurements of gamma radiation emanating from the asteroid.

This component is not only essential for the mission’s scientific objectives but also has significant applications on Earth. Germanium detectors, known for their unparalleled sensitivity to gamma radiation, find extensive use in fields such as nuclear physics, environmental monitoring, and research applications. They enable enhanced accuracy in detecting and analyzing radiation sources, ensuring the safety and efficiency of various processes.

Mirion’s involvement in the Psyche mission reflects their long history of contributing to space exploration and research. The company is excited about the potential discoveries that may arise from their contribution.

Mirion Technologies is a global leader in radiation safety, science, and medicine. They provide proven radiation safety technologies for essential work within research and development labs, critical nuclear facilities, and healthcare settings. Headquartered in Atlanta, Mirion operates in 12 countries and employs approximately 2,700 people.

For more information about Mirion’s capabilities and contributions to space exploration, visit mirion.com/space.

Source: Mirion Technologies

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vụ nổ bí ẩn khiến cư dân Melbourne giật mình

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Một nghiên cứu mới cho thấy khối băng ở Greenland có khả năng phục hồi tốt hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảnh tượng độc đáo về nhật thực hình khuyên: Sứ mệnh DSCVR của NASA đã nhìn thấy gì

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vụ nổ bí ẩn khiến cư dân Melbourne giật mình

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Một nghiên cứu mới cho thấy khối băng ở Greenland có khả năng phục hồi tốt hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảnh tượng độc đáo về nhật thực hình khuyên: Sứ mệnh DSCVR của NASA đã nhìn thấy gì

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vật liệu nhẹ mới bền hơn thép được tạo ra bằng DNA và thủy tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments