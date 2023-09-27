Cuộc sống thành thị

Cá voi lưng gù di cư tham gia vào hành vi vui đùa với rong biển

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
New research suggests that migrating humpback whales engage in playful behavior with seaweed. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Center, previously observed whales rolling in sandy substrates as a possible means of removing dead skin cells and parasites. Now, his latest study focuses on the interaction of baleen whales, specifically humpback whales, with clumps of kelp and seaweed.

The study, titled “What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon,” highlights that this behavior is consistent across different populations worldwide. Dr. Meynecke analyzed aerial observations on the east coast of Australia and documented interactions from around the world. The interactions involved 163 baleen whales, with humpback whales being the most prevalent.

According to Dr. Meynecke, there are two plausible theories for this behavior: play and self-medication. The whales may engage in playful behavior with seaweed, but there could also be additional benefits such as learning, socializing, ectoparasite removal, and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Identifying this behavior across different populations is crucial for understanding the habitat preferences of humpback whales and shedding light on the complex behaviors they exhibit. This research demonstrates that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Source: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023).

Source: Griffith University (Phys.org)

Định nghĩa:
– Baleen whales: Whales that have baleen plates instead of teeth and filter-feed on small organisms.
– Ectoparasites: Parasites that live on the external surface of their host.

Trích dẫn:
Phys.org. “Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed.” Phys.org, 27 September 2023.
(No URL provided in the source article)

