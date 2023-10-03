Cuộc sống thành thị

Bề mặt sao Thủy vẫn đang chuyển động, tiết lộ nghiên cứu mới

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 3, 2023
Planetary scientists have long known that Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has been shrinking for billions of years. As its interior cools down, the rock and metal of which it is composed contract slightly in volume, leading to the development of “thrust faults” on its surface. These thrust faults are similar to wrinkles on an aging apple, but instead of drying out, Mercury’s shrinkage is due to thermal contraction.

A recent study published in Nature Geoscience offers fresh insight into the ongoing shrinking of Mercury’s surface. The study found evidence that many scarps on the planet have continued to move in geologically recent times, even though they were initiated billions of years ago.

One of the key findings of the study is the presence of small fractures, known as “grabens,” on the stretched upper surfaces of the scarps. These grabens suggest that a slice of crust has been bent as it is pushed over the adjacent terrain, resulting in the formation of parallel faults. The researchers estimate that the majority of grabens are less than 300 million years old, indicating that the latest movement must have occurred relatively recently.

The study was conducted using detailed images provided by the MESSENGER spacecraft, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015. The researchers identified 48 large lobate scarps with small grabens, and an additional 244 scarps that probably have grabens, but are not clearly visible in the available images.

Confirming these findings and gathering more data will be a priority for the upcoming BepiColombo mission, a joint European/Japanese spacecraft set to begin orbiting Mercury in 2026. The mission’s imaging system will provide a clearer view of these scarps, potentially revealing boulder tracks that could serve as additional evidence of recent quakes.

This study not only sheds light on the ongoing movement of Mercury’s surface but also highlights the similarities between Mercury and the Moon. Both have experienced cooling and contraction, and evidence suggests that some scarps on the Moon are still active today. More research and data collection will be crucial in further understanding these processes and their implications for planetary evolution.

