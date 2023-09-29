Cuộc sống thành thị

Megamonodontium mccluskyi đáng sợ, loài nhện cửa bẫy thời tiền sử, được phát hiện ở khu vực Australia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 29, 2023
Scientists have made a significant discovery in regional Australia, unearthing a fossil of a terrifying trapdoor spider known as Megamonodontium mccluskyi. Measuring over 20mm in length, this spider is the second largest ever discovered and is more than five times the size of its modern-day relatives.

The fossil was found at a renowned fossil site in the NSW Central Tablelands, marking an important discovery for researchers. Only four spider fossils have been found in Australia, making it challenging to understand their history. This find sheds new light on the extinction of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of their evolution.

According to UNSW palaeontologist Matthew McCurry, the closest living relative of this spider currently inhabits wet forests in Singapore through to Papua New Guinea. This suggests that Megamonodontium mccluskyi once inhabited similar environments in mainland Australia but became extinct as Australia became more arid.

The fossil, named after the man who unearthed it, Dr Simon McClusky, is estimated to be between 11 to 16 million years old. It is now housed in the Australian Museum’s palaeontology collection and is available online for researchers to study.

Queensland Museum arachnologist Robert Raven, the supervising author, stated that this fossil is the largest ever found in Australia and the first fossil of the family Barychelidae found worldwide. The rarity of spider fossils is attributed to their burrowing behavior, which may not provide the right conditions for fossilization.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the ancient spider species that once roamed Australia and adds to our understanding of the country’s natural history.

Nguồn:
– Nathan Schmidt, NCA NewsWire
– Bảo tàng Úc

