Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh Mangalyaan-2: Sứ mệnh thứ hai của Ấn Độ tới Sao Hỏa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 14, 2023
Sứ mệnh Mangalyaan-2: Sứ mệnh thứ hai của Ấn Độ tới Sao Hỏa

India is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 or Mangalyaan-2 mission. This mission is a significant milestone in space exploration, following the success of India’s first mission to Mars, which achieved orbit around the red planet nine years ago.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will carry a range of scientific payloads, each at various stages of development. These payloads include the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

The Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX) will study the dust particles present in the Martian atmosphere. It will provide valuable insights into the composition and behavior of these particles.

The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment aims to study the propagation of radio waves through the Martian atmosphere. This experiment will help scientists understand the structure and properties of the atmosphere.

The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will measure the energetic ions present in the Martian environment. This data will contribute to our understanding of the interaction between the planet and its surrounding space environment.

The Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will study the electric fields and charged particles present in the Martian ionosphere. This experiment will contribute to our knowledge of the ionospheric dynamics and plasma processes on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is an ambitious endeavor that showcases India’s growing capabilities in space exploration. It aims to further our understanding of Mars and contribute to the global scientific community’s knowledge of the red planet.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Pixabay

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Biến nước thải thành hóa chất có giá trị bằng ánh sáng mặt trời

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Thực vật có ý thức không? Nghiên cứu mới thách thức ý tưởng về “Cây mẹ”

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Khám phá niềm vui của việc leo núi: Góc nhìn của một người không phải vận động viên

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Biến nước thải thành hóa chất có giá trị bằng ánh sáng mặt trời

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Thực vật có ý thức không? Nghiên cứu mới thách thức ý tưởng về “Cây mẹ”

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Khám phá niềm vui của việc leo núi: Góc nhìn của một người không phải vận động viên

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu tiết lộ nguồn gốc của các cụm sao cầu trong dải Ngân hà

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments