Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Động vật có vú có khả năng phải đối mặt với sự tuyệt chủng với siêu lục địa tiếp theo, nghiên cứu phát hiện

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
Động vật có vú có khả năng phải đối mặt với sự tuyệt chủng với siêu lục địa tiếp theo, nghiên cứu phát hiện

A new study reveals that mammals are most likely to be wiped out by the formation of Earth’s next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima. By modeling the heat tolerance of mammals and considering Earth’s future climate conditions, researchers from the University of Bristol have predicted that the formation of Pangaea Ultima will result in the extinction of mammals. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, used a climate model to factor in changes to land surface temperature, increased intensity of the sun’s radiation, and elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Supercontinents have historically been associated with mass extinctions, with four out of the last five extinctions coinciding with supercontinent formations. The next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima, is expected to form in approximately 250 million years. Pangaea Ultima will be significantly hotter than the present Earth, lacking the cooling effect of oceans and absorbing more radiation from an older, more active sun. The supercontinent will also have higher carbon dioxide levels due to volcanic activity.

The hot and inhospitable conditions of Pangaea Ultima will pose a major challenge for mammals. Mammals have adaptations that allow them to cope with high temperatures, such as sweat glands and a circulatory system that removes heat. However, their temperature regulating mechanisms start to fail when temperatures rise above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) in dry heat or 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in humid conditions.

The researchers used a climate model to simulate temperatures and humidities across Pangaea Ultima. The simulation showed that only 8% of the supercontinent’s land would be habitable for mammals due to increased temperatures and humidity. The study also suggests that massive volcanic eruptions forming lava-covered regions known as large igneous provinces could contribute to the extreme temperature increase.

While reptiles or other organisms may be better adapted to the harsh conditions of Pangaea Ultima, it remains uncertain if any species will survive. The study concludes that the future adaptability of plants and the resilience of marine ecosystems need further research to better understand the impact of Pangaea Ultima on all life forms.

Nguồn: www.livescience.com

Hình ảnh: Unsplash

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments