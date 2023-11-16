Hãy sẵn sàng cho trận mưa sao băng Leonid ngoạn mục năm 2023

The annual Leonid meteor shower is just around the corner, and it’s an event that skywatchers won’t want to miss. Set to peak overnight from November 17 to 18, this year’s shower promises to be a particularly awe-inspiring sight. The Leonids, named after the constellation Leo from which they appear to radiate, are derived from the debris left behind by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 33 years.

To catch the best view of the Leonids, set your alarm for the early hours of the 18th, about an hour or two before sunrise. Look towards the eastern sky where Leo the Lion, home to the radiant of the meteor shower, will be the highest. The radiant is located just to the right of a pattern of stars known as the Sickle of Leo. But don’t focus solely on the radiant; instead, keep your gaze about 40° to 60° away from it for the best chance of spotting the brightest meteors streaking across the sky.

Bright Venus, situated in the constellation Virgo, will be visible above the horizon to the lower left of Leo. Its brilliance will make it easy to locate in the early morning hours. The Moon, though present, won’t pose much interference, as it sets early and remains relatively dim during the peak of the meteor shower.

While the average meteor rate for the Leonids is about 10 per hour, these meteors are known for their incredible speed, reaching velocities of nearly 44 miles (70 kilometers) per second. This high speed often leads to long, glowing trains of ionized gas in the sky, creating a mesmerizing display.

As you marvel at the sight of the Leonid meteor shower, consider the year ahead. Some predictions suggest that the 2024 Leonids might offer an outburst of more faint meteors than usual, making it an event to anticipate. But for now, let’s focus on the 2023 Leonids, which are set to provide us with an unforgettable celestial show. So mark your calendars, grab a blanket, and get ready to witness the incredible beauty of the Leonid meteor shower this weekend.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

1. What causes the Leonid meteor shower?

The Leonids are generated by the debris left by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle as it orbits the Sun.

2. When does the 2023 Leonid meteor shower peak?

The peak of the 2023 Leonid meteor shower is expected overnight from November 17 to 18.

3. Where should I look to see the Leonids?

Look towards the eastern sky, with Leo the Lion’s radiant to the right of the pattern of stars known as the Sickle of Leo. Cast your gaze about 40° to 60° away from the radiant for the best chance of spotting bright meteors.

4. What is the average meteor rate for the Leonids?

The average meteor rate for the Leonids is around 10 per hour, although this number can vary.

5. Will there be any meteor storms in the near future?

The next predicted meteor storm is expected after Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle’s next pass in 2031; however, the 2024 Leonids might have an outburst of more faint meteors, providing an exciting opportunity for skywatchers.