Vai trò của Brian May trong Sứ mệnh OSIRIS-REx

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May played a crucial part in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which successfully returned a sample of asteroid Bennu. In collaboration with Claudia Manzoni, May created stereoscopic images from the mission’s data, aiding in the identification of a safe landing site for sample collection. Despite being known primarily as a talented musician, May holds a doctorate in astrophysics and is an accomplished scientist.

The 76-year-old guitarist and Manzoni co-authored a book titled “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid,” which delves into the details of the OSIRIS-REx mission. However, due to a US tour commitment, May was unable to be present when NASA retrieved the sample. Nevertheless, he sent out a congratulatory message to the team through NASA TV.

In the video, May expressed his excitement about the sample, stating that it holds the potential to reveal vast secrets about the origins of the universe, our planet, and life itself. The OSIRIS-REx mission marked the first time the United States collected a sample from an asteroid. The dust and rock samples obtained in 2020 will provide scientists with invaluable insights into the formation of the Sun and planets 4.5 billion years ago, according to NASA.

The spacecraft captured its initial images of Bennu in August 2018, providing grainy pictures from a distance of approximately 1.4 million miles. Subsequently, in December 2018, OSIRIS-REx meticulously mapped the asteroid while May, Manzoni, and the mission team scouted for a secure site to collect the sample. They ultimately identified a crater dubbed “Nightingale,” located in the asteroid’s north region, with a width of 460 feet.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the significance of studying asteroid Bennu, emphasizing that it extends beyond understanding the origins of life. The nature of Bennu as a potentially hazardous asteroid means that insights gained from analyzing the sample will enhance our understanding of similar asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

Currently, the sample from asteroid Bennu is undergoing the initial curation process, which is taking longer than anticipated due to the abundance of material collected. NASA describes the process as “off to a methodical start” as they carefully disassemble the TAGSAM head (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism).

Following the completion of the sample analysis, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-APophis EXplorer), exploring the asteroid Apophis, which is projected to pass within 20,000 miles of Earth in 2029. It remains to be seen if May and Manzoni will be involved in the OSIRIS-APEX mission.

In the meantime, May and Manzoni’s book, “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid,” can be purchased through the London Stereoscopic Company Ltd website for those interested in further details about the mission.

