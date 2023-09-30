Cuộc sống thành thị

Ngắm siêu trăng cuối cùng của năm

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
Ngắm siêu trăng cuối cùng của năm

Stargazers around the world were treated to a breathtaking sight as the last supermoon of the year, also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, graced the night sky on Thursday and Friday. This marked the fourth supermoon in a series that began in July. Unfortunately, the next supermoon will not occur until September 2024.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This astronomical phenomenon results in the moon appearing approximately 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest point. The supermoon is a mesmerizing spectacle, but its size difference from an average full moon can be challenging to detect without a point of reference, such as nearby buildings or landscape features.

The previous supermoon, which occurred on August 31, was an extraordinary event as it combined a supermoon with a blue moon. The ‘Blue Supermoon’ was the brightest and largest full moon of the year. These celestial occurrences are a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

The last supermoon was referred to as the ‘Harvest Moon’ due to its correlation with the beginning of the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere. It provided a picturesque backdrop for farmers and nature lovers alike.

Skygazers will now have to wait patiently for a whole year until the next supermoon makes its appearance on September 18. It is noteworthy that only two supermoons are expected in 2024.

