Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nghiên cứu mới đề xuất nguồn gốc chung của các gò đất trên vật thể Vành đai Kuiper Arrokoth

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 3, 2023
Nghiên cứu mới đề xuất nguồn gốc chung của các gò đất trên vật thể Vành đai Kuiper Arrokoth

A recent study led by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) Planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, has found that the large mounds on the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth share a common origin. These mounds, which are approximately 5 kilometers long, dominate the appearance of Arrokoth’s larger lobe.

The study conducted by SwRI suggests that these mounds could serve as “building blocks” for further research on planetesimal formational models. Dr. Alan Stern presented these findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting in San Antonio.

In 2019, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft performed a close flyby of Arrokoth, providing valuable data for this study. Using these data, Dr. Stern and his team identified 12 mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, known as Wenu.

The discovery of a common origin for these mounds provides insight into the formation and evolution of objects in the Kuiper Belt. The Kuiper Belt is a region of the solar system located beyond the orbit of Neptune and is home to numerous small celestial bodies.

Understanding the formation of objects in the Kuiper Belt can shed light on the early stages of our solar system’s development and the processes that shaped it. The study’s findings could guide future research on planetesimal formation and help refine existing models.

This research has been published in the Planetary Science Journal, a peer-reviewed publication dedicated to advancing the understanding of planetary science.

Nguồn:
– Viện nghiên cứu Tây Nam (SwRI)
– American Astronomical Society’s 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting (DPS)
– Tạp chí khoa học hành tinh

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu Hàn Quốc phản đối đề xuất cắt giảm ngân sách nghiên cứu của Chính phủ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments