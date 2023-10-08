Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Cái nhìn thoáng qua về mạng vũ trụ: Lập bản đồ các cấu trúc lớn nhất của vũ trụ

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 8, 2023
Cái nhìn thoáng qua về mạng vũ trụ: Lập bản đồ các cấu trúc lớn nhất của vũ trụ

Scientists have long been fascinated by the cosmic web, the intricate network of galaxy filaments that form the backbone of the observable universe. These filaments, consisting of gravitationally bound superclusters, create a scaffolding on which galaxies are positioned. However, the cosmic web itself has remained elusive, invisible in optical frequencies.

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers have successfully imaged the cosmic web using a specially designed instrument called the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). By focusing on hydrogen gas, the primary component of the cosmic web and the most pristine star-forming material, scientists were able to detect the filaments.

The imaging process relied on spectrometers that honed in on the Lyman alpha line, the strongest emission line for hydrogen gas. By capturing this emission, researchers were able to visualize the unseen structures of the cosmic web.

Lead author Christopher Martin explains, “Before this latest finding, we saw the filamentary structures under the equivalent of a lamppost. Now we can see them without a lamp. The cosmic web delineates the architecture of our universe. It’s where most of the normal matter in our galaxy resides and directly traces the location of dark matter.”

Mapping the cosmic web not only sheds light on the distribution and concentration of dark matter but also provides valuable insights into the nature of this mysterious substance that makes up the majority of the universe. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, mark a significant advance in our understanding of the largest structures in the universe.

Further research and mapping efforts will not only deepen our understanding of the cosmic web but also unlock the secrets of dark matter, bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our vast universe.

Nguồn:
– [Source Article](insert source article URL)
– [Image Source](insert image source URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments