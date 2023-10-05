Cuộc sống thành thị

Tàu vũ trụ SLIM của Nhật Bản hoàn thành chuyến bay qua Mặt trăng

Vicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 5, 2023
Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft has successfully completed a flyby of the moon as part of its deep space journey to attempt a lunar landing. The spacecraft made its closest approach to the moon on October 4, passing just under 5,000 kilometers from the lunar surface at a relative speed of 1.47 kilometers per second.

Following the flyby, SLIM is now on a long, looping orbit that will bring it back to the moon later in the year. This trajectory allows for a more propellant-efficient entry into lunar orbit compared to needing a long braking burn during the flyby.

Officials from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have stated that a landing attempt is expected in January. SLIM, with a dry mass of 200 kilograms and a wet mass of 700-730 kilograms, aims to achieve a highly accurate lunar soft-landing using a lightweight architecture.

The lander’s target point is the mid-latitude Shioli crater, where it will aim to set down within 100 meters. It features five crushable aluminum lattice legs designed to absorb the landing impact on a slope. SLIM utilizes a vision-based navigation system and carries observational data from Japan’s SELENE orbiter, launched in 2007, to autonomously identify its landing zone during descent.

If successful, SLIM will make Japan the fifth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon. However, it may not be the next lunar landing mission as Intuitive Machines, based in Houston, recently unveiled its first lunar lander, the Nova-C. Scheduled for a mid-November launch, the Nova-C will attempt a landing in the Malapert crater, aiming to become the first non-governmental spacecraft to successfully land on the moon.

Vicky Stavropoulou

