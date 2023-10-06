Cuộc sống thành thị

Công ty khởi nghiệp EX-Fusion của Nhật Bản thử nghiệm công nghệ theo dõi rác vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Japanese startup EX-Fusion is set to enter into an agreement with Australian space contractor Electro Optic Systems (EOS) to conduct field tests for their technology that aims to track small pieces of space debris in Earth’s orbit. The Osaka-based company, specializing in lasers, will sign a memorandum of understanding with EOS during a trip to Australia by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

The collaboration between EX-Fusion and EOS comes as a response to the growing concern over space debris. With an increasing number of satellites and spacecraft being launched into space, there is a corresponding rise in the amount of debris left behind. This space junk poses a significant threat to existing satellites and future operations in space.

EX-Fusion’s technology is expected to utilize lasers to precisely track and monitor these small space debris fragments. By accurately identifying and tracking their movement, it can provide valuable data to space agencies and satellite operators, enabling them to avoid potential collisions and better manage the space environment.

The memorandum of understanding is a significant step towards the development and deployment of this technology. It highlights the importance of international collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by space debris. The field tests will provide an opportunity to assess the effectiveness and feasibility of EX-Fusion’s tracking technology in real-world conditions.

The partnership between EX-Fusion and EOS also exemplifies the role of startups in driving innovation in the space industry. By leveraging their expertise and technologies, startups like EX-Fusion can contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address some of the most pressing issues in space exploration.

With the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Japan takes a significant step towards becoming a key player in the field of space debris tracking and management. This collaboration sets a precedent for future partnerships and international cooperation in mitigating the risks associated with space debris.

By Gabriel Botha

