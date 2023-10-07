Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

ISRO chuẩn bị cho việc khám phá không gian sâu: Sứ mệnh sao Kim và sứ mệnh XPoSat

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
ISRO chuẩn bị cho việc khám phá không gian sâu: Sứ mệnh sao Kim và sứ mệnh XPoSat

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its upcoming ventures into deep space exploration, with a focus on missions to Venus and the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). These missions come after the successful Aditya-L1 solar mission and Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently announced that the mission to Venus is fully configured, with the necessary payload developed for this ambitious endeavor. Venus, often referred to as Earth’s twin, presents intriguing challenges. Its atmosphere is incredibly dense, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth and laden with acidic compounds.

Understanding Venus and Mars is crucial for studying the factors that influence Earth’s habitability. Exploring these planets can provide valuable insights into the evolution of planetary bodies and help determine the conditions that make a planet habitable or non-habitable.

ISRO plans to launch its Venus mission in the December 2024 window, taking advantage of a unique opportunity that arises from the specific alignment of Earth and Venus. This alignment won’t recur until 2031. Several countries, including the European Space Agency, Japan, and NASA, have previously undertaken missions to Venus.

In addition to the Venus mission, ISRO is conceptualizing the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This satellite, also known as ExoWorlds, is designed for observing exo-solar planets orbiting distant stars. With more than 5,000 known exo-planets, including at least 100 with atmospheres, there is a vast universe waiting to be explored.

Looking ahead, ISRO’s plans include a Mars Lander Mission, although details are currently scarce. ISRO envisions not only exploring our neighboring planets but also the possibility of exploring the Martian surface in the coming years.

Nguồn:
– Báo cáo của Times of India
– Deccan Herald report

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments