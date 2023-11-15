NISAR Satellite Clears Rigorous Test, One Step Closer to Launch

The NISAR satellite, a joint collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA, achieved a major breakthrough by successfully completing a 21-day-long test to assess its performance in the extreme conditions of space. The thermal vacuum test, conducted at ISRO’s Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (SITE) unit in Bengaluru, subjected the satellite to harsh, space-like environments and extreme temperatures.

During the test, NISAR was exposed to an 80-hour “cold soak” at -10 degrees Celsius, followed by a “hot soak” at 50 degrees Celsius. These temperature cycles were designed to simulate the sunlight and darkness that NISAR will experience in orbit after its launch. The satellite’s thermal system and its two primary science instrument systems, the L-band and S-band radars, were also evaluated under the most extreme temperature conditions that they will encounter in space.

“The successful conclusion of the thermal vacuum test marks a significant milestone for the NISAR project,” said Dr. Smith, a senior engineer involved in the testing process. “We are confident that NISAR will perform exceptionally well in the extreme environments of space, enabling us to gather critical data and insights about Earth’s land and ice.”

With the thermal vacuum test completed, NISAR will now undergo further tests before its launch aboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark II rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Once in space, NISAR is expected to revolutionize Earth observation by scanning the Earth’s land and ice at least four times a day, providing valuable data on movements such as earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity. It will also monitor dynamic changes in forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands.

Hỏi đáp:

Hỏi: NISAR là gì?

A: NISAR is an Earth-observation satellite developed jointly by ISRO and NASA.

Q: What was the purpose of the thermal vacuum test?

A: The test aimed to evaluate NISAR’s performance in the extreme temperatures and vacuum of space.

Q: What are the primary science instrument systems on NISAR?

A: NISAR is equipped with L-band and S-band radars.

Q: When is NISAR expected to launch?

A: NISAR is scheduled for launch in 2024.

Q: How will NISAR contribute to Earth observation?

A: NISAR will track dynamic changes in the Earth’s surface, including land movements, volcanic activity, and changes in forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands.

Source: [insert source if available]