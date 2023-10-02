Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

ISRO đang thực hiện sứ mệnh sao Hỏa thứ hai, Mangalyaan-2

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 2, 2023
ISRO đang thực hiện sứ mệnh sao Hỏa thứ hai, Mangalyaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, called Mangalyaan-2, nearly nine years after the successful launch of its first Mars Orbiter Mission. According to ISRO officials, the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 will carry four payloads that will study interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment.

The payloads for the mission are currently in different stages of development. Among them are the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment, a Radio Occultation experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer, and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment. These experiments will help scientists understand the dust flux at Mars, investigate the hypothesized presence of a ring around the planet, and determine whether the dust is of interplanetary origin or coming from Mars’ two moons.

The first mission, Mangalyaan-1, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission, was launched on November 5, 2013, and successfully entered Martian orbit on September 24, 2014. Originally designed to last for only six months at a cost of $74 million, the Mangalyaan orbited Mars for an impressive seven years. It carried five scientific payloads that provided valuable insights into Martian surface features, morphology, the Martian atmosphere, and exosphere.

One significant achievement of the first mission was the discovery of “suprathermal” Argon-40 atoms in the Martian exosphere, which provided insights into the potential mechanisms behind the escape of atmosphere from Mars. However, in April 2022, the mission lost communication with the ground station due to a prolonged eclipse.

The upcoming Mangalyaan-2 mission marks India’s second attempt to explore Mars. With new payloads and experiments, ISRO aims to further deepen our understanding of the Red Planet, its environment, and potential space exploration opportunities.

Nguồn:
– Thời báo Hindustan
– Tổ chức Nghiên cứu Vũ trụ Ấn Độ (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu Hàn Quốc phản đối đề xuất cắt giảm ngân sách nghiên cứu của Chính phủ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments