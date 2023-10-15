Cuộc sống thành thị

Cuộc tìm kiếm hydro kim loại: Các nhà khoa học tiến gần hơn tới việc tạo ra vật liệu đột phá

Robert Andrew

Tháng Mười 15, 2023
Cuộc tìm kiếm hydro kim loại: Các nhà khoa học tiến gần hơn tới việc tạo ra vật liệu đột phá

Scientists have long been fascinated with the idea of metallic hydrogen – a form of hydrogen that exhibits metallic properties such as conducting electricity. Theoretical physicists have postulated its existence since the late 1800s, and its presence in celestial bodies like Jupiter suggests that it may be possible to create metallic hydrogen under specific conditions. However, recreating these conditions on Earth has proven to be extremely challenging.

In 1935, physicists Eugene Wigner and Hillard Bell Huntington proposed that hydrogen could become metallic under high pressures of 25 gigapascals (GPa). Subsequent experiments have claimed to produce metallic hydrogen, but their results have been met with skepticism due to measurement issues and a lack of reproducibility.

One breakthrough came in 2019 when a study reported the creation of semimetallic hydrogen at 350 GPa. This achievement was made possible by using a diamond anvil cell to apply pressure to the hydrogen molecules. Experiments showed that as the pressure increased, the hydrogen molecules transitioned into solid hydrogen before eventually breaking apart to form an alkali metal with a single valence electron.

While solid metallic hydrogen has not yet been achieved, researchers have observed the darkening of hydrogen samples, indicating a closing of the “band gap” – the space between the conduction zone and the valence band. The metallic state of hydrogen could have intriguing properties, such as being a liquid and a superconductor.

However, the technological challenges of creating pure metallic hydrogen make it unlikely to be used in industry anytime soon. Instead, scientists are exploring hydrides, which are compounds made of a metal and hydrogen. Hydrides have shown promise as superconductors under lower pressures than pure hydrogen, although they are still not viable for practical applications.

The quest for metallic hydrogen continues, driven by the potential for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in fields from electronics to energy production. While the challenges are significant, scientists remain hopeful that metallic hydrogen will one day become a reality.

By Robert Andrew

