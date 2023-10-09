Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Trạm vũ trụ quốc tế: Phòng thí nghiệm khoa học độc đáo

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft that orbits around Earth, serving as a unique science laboratory. Constructed in 1998 through a collaboration between the United States and Russia, the ISS is a multinational effort with 15 participating agencies, including Japan’s JAXA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Canada’s CSA.

The ISS is home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts who conduct research and experiments in space. It orbits Earth at an average altitude of approximately 250 miles and has a speed of 17,500 mph. Remarkably, it completes one orbit in just 90 minutes.

NASA, the United States’ space agency, primarily uses the ISS to learn more about living and operating in space. The laboratories onboard allow crew members to conduct various research activities.

The ISS is a crucial asset in advancing our understanding of space and its effects on the human body. It provides valuable insights into the challenges of long-duration space travel, such as potential missions to Mars. The data gathered from experiments conducted onboard the ISS contribute to the development of technologies and strategies necessary for future space exploration.

Despite its importance, the ISS faces ongoing challenges, including the threat of space debris. Since 1999, its location has changed more than 30 times due to the need to avoid collisions with debris. However, NASA has announced that the ISS will remain operational until at least 2031, with no plans for decommissioning in the near future.

In conclusion, the International Space Station is a vital platform for scientific research in space. Through international collaboration, it allows continuous exploration and understanding of the challenges posed by long-duration space missions. Its existence and ongoing operation represent a significant achievement for humanity’s pursuit of knowledge and exploration beyond Earth.

By Robert Andrew

