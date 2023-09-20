Cuộc sống thành thị

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 20, 2023
Nghiên cứu cho thấy cá sấu Mugger ở Ấn Độ có hành vi bất thường

Scientists in India have made fascinating observations of mugger crocodiles in the Savitri River, Maharashtra, that suggest these reptiles are more cognitively advanced than previously believed. The study, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, recorded various behaviors exhibited by the crocodiles, including hunting in packs, using sticks as bait to lure birds, showing interest in flower garlands, and even saving a feral dog from other dogs.

While the hunting behaviors had been reported anecdotally in the past, some of the claims made in the study, such as the crocodiles being attracted to flower garlands and showing empathic behavior towards the dog, are met with skepticism by experts. Duncan Leitch, a biologist specializing in reptile neurophysiology, commented that while crocodiles do exhibit sophisticated behaviors, attributing human-like intelligence and empathy to them may be anthropomorphic conjecture.

Nonetheless, the study recorded instances of mugger crocodiles swimming in circles around groups of fish, creating a vortex that corralled the fish for easy consumption. Another intriguing behavior observed was the crocodiles balancing twigs on their noses to lure wading birds that collect twigs for their nests. While the crocodile researchers were of the belief that the crocodiles were attracted to marigold garlands in funerals, no interaction or consumption of the flowers was observed.

The incident involving the feral dog being chased into the river by other dogs is particularly noteworthy. The crocodiles, instead of attacking the dog, nudged it back to the shore, ensuring its safety. The authors interpreted this action as empathy on the part of the crocodiles, although experts remain skeptical about their capacity for empathy.

Overall, while the study provides interesting anecdotal findings, further research would be required to verify these observations and draw more definitive conclusions about the behavior and cognitive abilities of mugger crocodiles.

