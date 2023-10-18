Nhật thực hình khuyên ngoạn mục vào tháng 2023 năm XNUMX

Last week, citizens of the United States were treated to a rare celestial event, as an annular solar eclipse graced the skies. This phenomenon occurs when there is an exceptionally precise alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth, resulting in the Moon’s shadow partially obscuring the Sun, leaving a fiery ring-like appearance. The eclipse took place on October 14, and a swath of states across North America had the privilege of witnessing this awe-inspiring spectacle.

During an eclipse, when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth (apogee), it cannot entirely block out the Sun. This creates a stunning visual effect, as the Sun’s outer edges remain visible, forming a radiant ring. From our perspective on Earth, the eclipse was a sight to behold, but it was equally impressive when viewed from space.

NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC), located aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory, was able to capture an image of the Moon’s shadow casting darkness over a significant portion of North America during the eclipse. This snapshot was taken at approximately 10:28 PM IST, showcasing the eerie darkness caused by the celestial alignment.

While most of the United States was able to witness a partial version of the eclipse, only a narrow band of states had the privilege of experiencing it in its full grandeur. The ‘path of annularity,’ where the eclipse was visible in its unobstructed form, started in Oregon in the Northwest United States and extended southwestward through several states, ultimately reaching the Gulf of Mexico. Observers at the heart of this path had the opportunity to witness the eclipse for approximately 4.5 minutes, while those at its periphery could only catch a fleeting glimpse lasting a few seconds.

The EPIC instrument is just one of the observation tools on the Deep Space Climate Observatory, which is positioned at Lagrange Point 1 – a point in orbit between Earth and the Sun. This space weather station monitors changes in solar wind and space weather, providing crucial early warning of geomagnetic storms that could potentially disrupt power grids, satellites, and communication systems.

This annular solar eclipse was a truly remarkable event, allowing people across North America to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos. The photographs and data collected from both the ground and space provide valuable insights into the alignment of celestial bodies and contribute to our understanding of space weather.

