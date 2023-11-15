Sự phát xạ giống cực quang được phát hiện trên Mặt trời: Làm sáng tỏ các quá trình từ tính của sao

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery by detecting an aurora-like emission in the atmosphere of our very own Sun. Led by Sijie Yu of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a team of astronomers observed a type of long-lasting radio emission around a sunspot, located at an altitude of approximately 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) above the solar photosphere. This unique phenomenon resembles the mesmerizing auroras seen on our planet.

Unlike the transient bursts of solar radio activity that typically last only minutes or hours, this particular emission persisted for over a week. The team believes this discovery has the potential to reshape our understanding of stellar magnetic processes and unlock new insights into the Sun’s magnetic behavior.

Auroras, with their captivating undulating lights, are not exclusive to Earth. They have been detected on all major planets in our Solar System and even on Jupiter’s four Galilean moons. Auroras are formed when solar particles become trapped within magnetic field lines, resulting in an acceleration of their energy. As these charged particles interact with atoms and molecules in an atmosphere, they produce a luminous display.

Typically, visible light is associated with auroras, but there is also a radio component to these emissions. The radio aurorae observed near the sunspot exhibit similarities with the aurorae seen throughout the Solar System. While the Sun already emits radio waves through various processes, this emission above the sunspot represents a new facet of solar radio activity.

Sunspots are temporary dark and cool regions on the Sun’s surface, caused by powerful magnetic fields that confine solar plasma. The Sun, being a highly particle-rich environment, provides the ideal conditions for magnetic field acceleration of solar particles, occurring on a much grander scale than Earth’s magnetic field.

A comprehensive analysis conducted by Yu and her team indicates that the emissions are likely produced by the electron-cyclotron maser (ECM) process. This mechanism involves energetic electrons trapped within converging magnetic field geometries, occurring predominantly in the cooler and intensely magnetic areas of sunspots.

Interestingly, the discovery of auroral radio signals is not exclusive to our Sun. Several years ago, scientists detected similar emissions from other stars, which were linked to the presence of exoplanets. However, due to our proximity to the Sun, we have a greater chance of observing these faint aurora-type emissions that might go unnoticed in distant stars.

This groundbreaking finding provides valuable insights into the interactions between energetic particles and magnetic fields in systems that possess long-lasting sunspots. The researchers aim to investigate archival data to uncover evidence of previous occurrences of these aurora-like emissions during solar activity.

By unraveling the puzzle surrounding energetic particles and magnetic fields, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of not only our Sun but also distant stars and their magnetic behavior. This discovery opens up new possibilities for studying stellar magnetic activities and starspot behaviors beyond our Solar System.

Hỏi đáp:

Q: What did the scientists discover about the Sun?

A: Scientists have discovered an aurora-like emission in the Sun’s atmosphere, resembling the mesmerizing auroras seen on Earth.

Q: How long did the unique emission last?

A: Unlike typical solar radio bursts lasting minutes or hours, this emission persisted for over a week.

Hỏi: Nguyên nhân gây ra cực quang là gì?

A: Auroras are formed when solar particles become trapped in magnetic field lines and interact with atoms and molecules in an atmosphere, producing a luminous display.

Q: Do other celestial bodies exhibit auroras?

A: Yes, auroras have been observed on every major planet in the Solar System and even on Jupiter’s moons.

Hỏi: Khám phá này có ý nghĩa gì?

A: This discovery provides new insights into stellar magnetic processes and opens up avenues for studying magnetic activities on distant stars.