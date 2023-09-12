Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học nuôi thành công nội tạng người bên trong lợn

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Scientists have achieved a major milestone in medical research by successfully growing a human organ inside another animal. In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, researchers inserted human stem cells into genetically modified pig embryos. When these embryos were implanted into surrogate pig mothers, they developed early-stage human kidneys within about 28 days.

Previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs had been unsuccessful, making this achievement an important advancement in the field. The researchers hope that this technology could one day help address the shortage of human organs needed for transplantation.

The kidneys are vital organs responsible for filtering the blood and removing waste and excess water from the body. They are commonly transplanted, but the demand for kidneys far exceeds the supply. For example, in 2020, around 100,000 people in the U.S. were on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, but only 23,000 received one.

One potential solution to the organ shortage is to integrate induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which can develop into any type of cell, into the embryos of other mammals. Pigs are a particularly promising choice for this process because their organs are similar to humans’ and their embryonic development is comparable. However, difficulties arise because pig cells in the embryo tend to outcompete human cells and have different nutritional and chemical requirements.

In this study, the researchers overcame these challenges by using CRISPR technology to disable specific genes responsible for kidney development in pig embryos. This allowed human iPSCs to fill the void in kidney development. The team also manipulated the human iPSCs to match the developmental stage of pig cells, enhancing integration.

The researchers implanted 1,820 of these mixed embryos into 13 surrogate pig mothers and terminated the pregnancies about a month later to extract the embryos. Five of these embryos contained early-stage kidneys composed of 50% to 60% human cells, which were structurally normal for this stage of development. Importantly, the human cells were mainly present in the kidneys and did not appear in other tissues that could raise ethical concerns.

While this technology is still a long way from being used for human organ transplantation, it opens up new possibilities for studying human organ development and developmental diseases. In addition to addressing the issue of immune rejection and improving efficiency, further research is needed to advance this technology.

Overall, this groundbreaking study represents a significant step forward, offering hope for future progress in organ transplantation and our understanding of human organ development.

Nguồn:
– J. Wang et al/Cell Stem Cell 2023

